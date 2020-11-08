EPWORTH, Iowa — Susan E. Werner, 69, of Epworth, passed away Wednesday, November 5, 2020, at her home in Epworth.
Sue survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and breast cancer, and passed away due to adrenal cancer. Susan often quoted “The greatest gift you can give someone is yourself” and her generosity continued as she made plans to donate her body to the Department of Anatomy at the University of Iowa for research purposes.
A memorial Mass for Susan will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. The social distancing guidelines from the CDC will be followed; masks are required. Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone who is unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, P.O. Box #250, Epworth, Iowa 52045. The services will be live-streamed and may be viewed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page.
She was born July 2, 1951 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Ralph and Loretta (McCarthy) Werner. She received her education at the Western Dubuque schools. She was employed as a receptionist at Mercy Hospital, Medical Associates OB/GYN and Dubuque OB/GYN from 1969 to 2012, when she retired. On August 14, 1971, she was united in marriage to Edward J. Werner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa.
She enjoyed gardening in her vegetable garden and flower beds, she enjoyed canning and making grape jellies and zucchini bread for holiday gifts. She shared her mother’s passion of enjoying the slots at the Diamond Jo. She also enjoyed her bowling league for many years.
She was a member of St Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, and served on the parish council. She also served on the Epworth Park Board.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Werner, of Epworth; two children, Jason (Christi) Werner, of Sedro Woolley, WA, and Kellie (Josh) Kluesner, of Dyersville; two grandchildren, Brianna and Josh Werner; her siblings, Pat McCarthy, of Dyersville, Tom (Maureen) McCarthy, of Sherrill, Bob (Julie) McCarthy, of Peosta, Bill (Jan) McCarthy, of Cascade, Millie McCarthy, of Milwaukee, and Ron (Judy) McCarthy, of Epworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Arnie) Merkes, of Manchester, Richard (LaVerne) Werner, of Apache Junction, AZ, Bob (Cheryl) Werner, of West Des Moines, Sue (Ron) McDermott, of Mt. Vernon, Steve (Linda) Werner, of Dyersville; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Werner, of Hopkinton and Beth (Edwin) Whisler, of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary Jane (Don) Ruff, Marjorie McCarthy; her father and mother-in-law, William and Rose Werner; her sisters-in-law, Kate McCarthy and Janet (Dave) Mescher; two brothers-in-law, Dan Werner and Pat Werner.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeic.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque and the Doctors and staff at the University of Iowa Hospital ad Clinics for their kindness, care, and support.
Memorials may be given to the Adrenal Cancer Research through the American Cancer Society or to the Deeded Body program at the University of Iowa.