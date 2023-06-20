Vivian M. “Bibby” Cremer, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:09 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Luther Manor surrounded by her loving family. To honor Vivian’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family would also be thrilled to have anyone who knew Ralph “Junior” Cremer come and share memories and stories about Junior, as when he passed away Covid 19 restrictions kept us from celebrating him properly.
Vivian was born on May 19, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Clem and Lucille (Hayes) Koppes.
Vivian met her future husband, Ralph “Junior” Cremer Jr. while dancing at Melody Mill. The couple married on June 21, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. They had a wonderful life together and celebrated 67 wedding anniversaries before Junior passed away on May 12, 2020. Vivian was a fiercely devoted wife and mom and also worked at Cremer’s Grocery Store for 10 years. Vivian enjoyed doing embroidery work, traveling to visit family and friends, and was a wiz in the kitchen. She loved cooking and baking, especially chocolate chip cookies, which she would send to her grandchildren. She cherished her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. Vivian also enjoyed going for walks, listening to Neil Diamond and attending yellow dot sales. She was a selfless woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a people person to her very core who made friends easily and loved everyone’s children and grandchildren. She made several friends at Luther Manor and enjoyed getting her hair done weekly. We are deeply saddened at losing Vivian in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now free of the health issues she has faced the past few years.
Those left to cherish Vivian’s memory include her daughters, Mary (Al) Slattery, Mustang, OK and Cathy (Mark) Stone, Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren, Eric (Alicia) Steffen, Danielle (Tom) Klostermann, Luke (Alexandra) Slattery, Adam (Chelsey) Slattery and Levi (Ashley) Stone; 11 great-grandchildren, Dillion Glew, Lucas Klostermann, Aiden Steffen, Vaughn Slattery, Nora Slattery, Gwendolyn Klostermann, Gillianna Slattery, Grant Slattery, Theo Steffen, Ivy Slattery and Josie Stone; a son-in-law, Iver Bryan, Madison, WI; and her siblings, Donna Lucas, Waukesha, WI, Judy (Jim) Lang, Dubuque, IA, Karen (Leon) Burke, Dubuque, IA and Tom (Mary Jo) Yates, Davenport, IA.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Cremer Jr.; a daughter, Pamela Cremer; a sister, Mary Agnes (Jack) Miller; and 3 brothers, John Joseph, Jimmy and Bobby.
Vivian’s family would like to thank all of her family at Luther Manor for the friendship, care and support they have provided for Vivian.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Vivian’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Vivian Cremer Family.