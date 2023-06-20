Vivian M. “Bibby” Cremer, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:09 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Luther Manor surrounded by her loving family. To honor Vivian’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family would also be thrilled to have anyone who knew Ralph “Junior” Cremer come and share memories and stories about Junior, as when he passed away Covid 19 restrictions kept us from celebrating him properly.

Vivian was born on May 19, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Clem and Lucille (Hayes) Koppes.