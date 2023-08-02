ASBURY, Iowa — Kevin D. Kline, a loving husband, proud father & even prouder grandpa, left this world suddenly on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, as a result of a tragic hiking accident in El Paso, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Grand View Methodist Church, with Rev. Tom Shinkle officiating. A visitation will be held from 3-7 PM, Friday, August 4, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road and from 9-10 AM, Saturday at the church.

Recommended for you