ASBURY, Iowa — Kevin D. Kline, a loving husband, proud father & even prouder grandpa, left this world suddenly on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, as a result of a tragic hiking accident in El Paso, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Grand View Methodist Church, with Rev. Tom Shinkle officiating. A visitation will be held from 3-7 PM, Friday, August 4, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road and from 9-10 AM, Saturday at the church.
Kevin was born August 7th, 1961, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of Carol (Chadwick) Kline & Edward Kline. He married the love of his life, Sharlene Elgin, on July 21st, 1984, and together they had 2 children: Austin & McKenzie.
Kevin leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew him. His wife, children, and grandsons were the center of his universe, and he took immense joy in being there for them through every milestone and celebration. When his grandsons would visit, their excited voices echoed through the house — “grandpa, I here!”. Kevin’s eyes would light up with delight. Whether it was spending a summer day by the pool, helping tend to his impeccable yard, watching Saturday morning cartoons, or simply playing on the floor, he had a connection with his grandsons, making each day memorable and special.
Food was another one of Kevin’s passions, and he had an insatiable appetite for all things delicious. Yet, beyond his love for meals, he found the greatest joy in sharing dinners and desserts with his family. Those gatherings around the table were not just about the food, but about the laughter, love, and unity that flowed freely between them.
Whether it was a spontaneous dance with his loved ones or moving to his favorite tunes alone, he found solace and joy in the melodies that touched his soul. He appreciated things being done right and his impeccable yard was a testament to his dedication and love for his home. Rising early on Saturday mornings, Kevin would be the first to mow the lawn (whether it needed it or not). Afterward, he would meticulously clean his cars, a reflection of his attention to detail and importance of taking care of things you care about.
Sundays were a day of rest, you could find him watching the Raiders, Nascar or a good movie. Kevin’s free time was also spent on technology and fitness, showcasing his curiosity and desire for personal growth. Always eager to learn and become a better version of himself for those around him.
Above all, Kevin’s legacy will be defined by his unwavering love for his family. He was a proud family man, and his actions spoke volumes about the depth of his devotion. Kevin made it clear to his loved ones that he would do everything in his power to support and protect them.
Kevin had a deep faith and believed in a better afterlife. In his absence, we are left with memories of a caring and selfless soul who brightened the lives of everyone he touched. As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate the beautiful life he led and the love he bestowed upon us. May Kevin’s spirit live on through the love shared among family and friends, reminding us to cherish each moment and embrace the bonds that truly matter in this gift of life.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 39 years Sharlene; son and daughter-in-law, Austin & Megan Kline of Dubuque, IA; daughter, McKenzie Kline of Dubuque, IA; three grandsons, River, Reign, Rome Kline of Dubuque, IA. He also leaves behind his sister Tina (Tony) Roy of Nashville, TN; father-in-law, Robert Elgin of Peosta, IA; sisters-in-law, Sherry (Craig) Osterhaus of Dyersville, IA, Sheila (Marty) Krapfl of Dyersville, IA, Sarah (Carey) Schroeder of Lena, IL, Susie (Dave) Wilson of Earlville, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Kline and Carol Kline, and mother-in-law, Gladys Elgin.
A Kevin Kline memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the El Paso Combined Search and Rescue Team — El Paso State Park Police, El Paso Fire Department, and El Paso Police Department for their efforts and compassion. We also extend a special thank you to our family and friends for their outpouring love and support.