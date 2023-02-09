Mateo F. Crisologo, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Barbara L. Fisher, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William Glasson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the chapel.
Maria Elena Guerrero, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Grand River Center. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Margaret A. Kircher, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Agnes H. Klas, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Michael Klein, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph L. Lewis, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Ronald C. Loeffelholz, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
James Manternach, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William J. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Norma J. Orton, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Maxine V. Paar, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Carol A. Raithel, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.
Jennifer L. Ruh, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Committal service: Noon Friday, Feb. 10, St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena.
Thomas F. Scholl, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
John L. Warland, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
Stanley J. Wetter, Cuba City, Wis. — Parish wake service: 2:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Janette Wicker, Footville, Wis. — Service: 6:30 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Sinsinawa Mound, Sinsinawa, Wis.
