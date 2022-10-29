Dorothy Ann Beckwith, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Scales Mound (Ill.) Township Cemetery.
Janet L. Checker, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Galena Center for the Arts.
Jeff P. Ferguson, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Backwoods Bar & Grill, McGregor.
Linda L. Funk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Tammy Hoffman, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Alice K. McGhee, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Dean J. Neuhaus, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
Joseph A. Pfohl, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church.
George H. Platten, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Mary’s Church, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert E. Siegert, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Janice L. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., with a parish Scripture wake service at 12:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Church of the Resurrection.
Germaine Ungs, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Bonnie Winchell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
