GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Francis “Frank” Spielbauer, age 89, of Guttenberg, IA, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Guttenberg Care Center. He was born on November 20, 1932, on a farm near Guttenberg to George and Francis (Rohner) Spielbauer. Frank received his education at St. Mary’s in Guttenberg and graduated from the high school in 1950. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, for approximately 2½ years.
Franks served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. On September 30, 1961, Frank was united in marriage with Joan ‘Jackie’ Wessels, and 7 children were born to this union. He worked at John Deere in Dubuque for 34 years while doing some farming on the side. He was a lifetime member of the American legion, VFW, and Amvets. He was also a member of the UAW Local 94 in Dubuque. Frank was an active parishioner for St. Mary’s church and school, volunteered for military funerals, and spent many hours at the Guttenberg Care Center with his wife and involving residents in games of euchre.
Frank enjoyed attending many sporting events and watching his children and grandchildren. He played basketball in the men’s town league well into his 50s. Frank coached basketball for St. Mary’s High School from 1960-68 and St. Mary’s Junior High from 1968- 1976 and 1982-1987 (over 21 years in all). Frank believed in conservation and planting trees, wildflowers, and prairie grass. He enjoyed riding the gator or walking around the woods and being amongst nature.
Frank will be forever loved and cherished by his 7 children, Kenny (Karen) Spielbauer, Patty (Jeff) Smitherman, Mike (Tammy) Spielbauer, Michele (Jeff) Frazier, Steve Spielbauer, Brian (Jennifer) Spielbauer & Sue (Ryan) Meinecke; 20 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Cecilia Steger, Jim Spielbauer, Tom Spielbauer, and many other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jackie (2019); a granddaughter McKenna Thatcher; and his 11 siblings Kathleen Eilers, Rose Schultz, Helen Bolsinger, Hilda Brooks, Mary in infancy, John, Joseph, Lawrence, Daniel, David & Arnold Spielbauer.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022, and again one hour before service at church. The funeral service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Guttenberg, IA. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to St. Croix Hospice, The Clayton Ridge Booster Club, or plant a tree in his memory.
