GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Francis “Frank” Spielbauer, age 89, of Guttenberg, IA, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Guttenberg Care Center. He was born on November 20, 1932, on a farm near Guttenberg to George and Francis (Rohner) Spielbauer. Frank received his education at St. Mary’s in Guttenberg and graduated from the high school in 1950. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, for approximately 2½ years.

Franks served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. On September 30, 1961, Frank was united in marriage with Joan ‘Jackie’ Wessels, and 7 children were born to this union. He worked at John Deere in Dubuque for 34 years while doing some farming on the side. He was a lifetime member of the American legion, VFW, and Amvets. He was also a member of the UAW Local 94 in Dubuque. Frank was an active parishioner for St. Mary’s church and school, volunteered for military funerals, and spent many hours at the Guttenberg Care Center with his wife and involving residents in games of euchre.

