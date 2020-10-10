DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Arthur John Kronlage, 95, of Dyersville, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. Reverend Dennis Quint will officiate and Deacon Roger Riesberg will assist. Masks and social distancing protocols are required. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 137. The Mass will be live streamed starting approximately 12:45 p.m. from this link, https://youtu.be/gPKkYJqwgKM
Art was born September 7, 1925, in Dyersville, the son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth (Rolfes) Kronlage.
On November 9, 1946, he married Elizabeth Ann Schuster at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. To this union eight children were born. His life was centered on his faith, family, friends and his home. Art was a lifetime member of St. Francis Xavier Basilica. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He was a grain and livestock farmer until moving to Dyersville with his wife Betty in 1990. He was a fertilizer, seed corn and small grain seed dealer for many years traveling throughout the local area. He was a member of the American Legion Post 137 for 43 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus for 25 years. Art enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. He taught his children and grandchildren many card games and a card game was sure to be a part of family gatherings.
Survivors include his three sons: Doug (Vickie), of St. Paul, MN, Phil (Jane), of Bloomington, MN, David (Sherry), of Dyersville, IA; five daughters: Beth (Stephen) Heims, of Manchester, IA, Mary Kay (Keith) Newton, of West Des Moines, IA, Joan (Doug) Thompson, of Solon, IA, Karolyn (Mike) Wicht, of Omaha, NE, and Aimee (Rob) Rooney, of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren: Michaela Kronlage, Chris and Nick Heims, Alana DeMoss, Stacy Woellert, Laura Besler, Sarah Schmitz, Joel and Jared Newton, Abby Wegner, Wes Thompson, Matt Kronlage, Callie Budden, Stephanie Manternach, Sean Allen, Nicole Eichhorst, Ben and Will Rooney; 31 great-grandchildren with another arriving soon; and one sister-in-law, Verna Lee Kronlage, of Dyersville, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty, in 2003; his siblings, Ray (Marie), Louis (Mabel), Joe Kronlage, Magdalen (Adrian Wolfe and Bill) Shockemoehl, Marie (Leo) Rahe and Leona (in infancy).
Art’s family would like to recognize the compassionate care that Art received while a resident at the Ellen Kennedy Living Center, the Good Neighbor Home and Above and Beyond Hospice.
Memorials preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica and the Ellen Kennedy Living Center, Dyersville.
