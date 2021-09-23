Heather L. Balk, Dubuque — Funeral service: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
Carol A. Boland, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Merle C. Curtis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary A. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Steven R. Fettgather, Dubuque — Memorial: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Ruth E. Henrichs, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena. Funeral service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norbert F. Kaiser, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life gathering: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Sunset Hall, Dickeyville. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lenore C. Kubesheski, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Katherine Kurt, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Church of the Nativity.
Joanne Loysen, Los Angeles, Calif. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Elks Lodge, Dubuque.
Dale R. Manson, Manchester, Iowa — Rite of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Iris J. Merfeld, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation prayer service and Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25th, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Randy J. Nank, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the funeral home
Ronald R. Orris, Monmouth, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald F. Renner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Marjorie Rickert, Spring Hill, Fla. — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Bethany Home Chapel, Dubuque.
Timothy A. Russett, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bernard J. Scanlan, Fennimore, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore.
Florence B. Wall, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis.