Sister Eileen E. Fuchs, BVM, 61, of 3175 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25 to 10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Eileen served the BVM congregation as a Congregational Representative and ministered as a science teacher at Nerinx Hall High School in Webster Groves, Mo. She worked as a medical technologist at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis prior to entering the BVM community.
She was born July 31, 1959, in St. Louis to William and Eileen (Hannifin) Fuchs. She entered the BVM congregation Aug. 27, 1995, from St. Elizabeth Parish, St. Louis. She professed first vows on July 18, 1998, and final vows on July 16, 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Dan Fuchs; and sister Betsy Demny. She is survived by a brother, Bill (Chris) Fuchs, Boca Raton, Fla.; sisters Terry (Jack) McGauley, St. Louis; and Cece Seida, Ballwin, Mo.; many devoted nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 25 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003, is in charge of arrangements.