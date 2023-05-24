John “Jack” F. Bechen, 72, of Dubuque, passed away on May 16, 2023, surrounded by family.

The family will hold a celebration of life for John on May 29, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their home. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com .

