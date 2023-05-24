John “Jack” F. Bechen, 72, of Dubuque, passed away on May 16, 2023, surrounded by family.
The family will hold a celebration of life for John on May 29, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their home. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com .
John was born on August 15, 1950, the son of Olin and Helen (Block) Bechen. He married Sandra K. Bechen (Thomas) on December 24, 1971, in Dubuque.
John lived a good life, not long enough, but a good one. He loved the outdoors, especially the place he called home. He was always a proud dad, following Jim and Jason in all their sports and teaching them all sorts of things — both good and bad! He worked hard and retired early!! He loved rides in Ol’ Blue with Sandy and their frequent stops at Dairy Queen on Rhomberg. Always there with his quick wit and a joke!
His favorite role in life was being Papa John — he played such a special role in all five of the grandkid’s lives. From watching Blake and Bryce play all their sports, to Snapchat filters with Ava, then Port Washington and cottage trips with Clare and Ella. He created wonderful memories for them all to remember forever. To know John was to love him, he certainly left his mark here and will be missed dearly by his family. We will miss hearing “Hey when did you get here?” the most.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; son Jim (Tracy), their children Blake, Bryce and Ava; son Jason (Kate), their children Clare and Ella; brother Mike (Laurie) Bechen; Sisters: Jean (Jerry) Kirton, Deb (Mike) Leach, and Terry (Chuck) Lynch; Brother-in-laws: Steve (Julie) Thomas, Stan (Carla) Thomas, Scott (Alesia) Thomas, Shawn (Peggy) Thomas, Rick Lang; Sister-in-laws: Sharon (George) Abresch, Sheila White, Sharlene (Mick) Cornwell, Stacey (Jim) LaPage and Suzanne (Randy) Ristau; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Olin and Helen Bechen; son John Jr. in infancy; brothers Eddie and Kevin; mother-in-law Dottie Thomas; father-in-law Vern Thomas; sister-in-law Sally Lang; brother-in-law Bill (ChillyWilly) Tharp.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Angela Hubanks, Jenn Birch, Dr. Jedlicka, and Dr. Bland for all the help they have given John over the years and all the nurses in the ICU at Finley.