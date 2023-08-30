NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. — Merle T. McDermott, 60, of New Diggings, WI passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. William McDermott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Thursday, August 31st from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life gathering & sharing of memories will follow at the Leadmine Tavern in Leadmine, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Merle was born on April 16, 1963 to Orland & Mary (Kramer) McDermott in Dubuque, IA. He owned and operated McDermott Appraisal Services. He married Sherri Halverson on June 30, 2019 in Leadmine, WI. He was a member of the Darlington Saddle Club and would volunteer at horse camps at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Merle enjoyed playing his guitar with friends, saddle rides, horses, country western music, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Merle is survived by his wife, Sherri of New Diggins, WI; 3 children: Cory (Anna) McDermott of Portland, OR, Callie (Brett) Fagan of Onslow, IA & Carmen (Collin) Saylor of Dyersville, IA; a step-son, Wyatt Mohn of Cokeville, WY; a grand-daughter, Elaina Fagan and another grand-daughter in December; 8 siblings: Lloyd (Dianne) McDermott of Epworth, IA, Fr. William McDermott of Pembina, ND, Patricia Brady, Marian Blume, Donald (Lynne) McDermott, Daniel (Joyce) McDermott, Gary (Patti) McDermott, & James (Jenny) McDermott all of Epworth, IA; in-laws, Charles & Ruth Halverson of Benton, WI; brother-in-law, Rick (Lisa) Halverson of Cassville, WI; sister-in-law, Marcia (David) Adams of Kohler, WI; Along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law, Ronald Brady & Ronald Blume. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Merle T. McDermott Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.