SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Zita Simon, O.P., died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Dominican Motherhouse at Sinsinawa.
She was born as Mary Ann to Joe and Bernice (Wiederholt) Simon on Nov. 29, 1945, in Farmington, Minn. There were 10 children. Sister Zita is survived by two brothers and one sister and her Dominican Family.
She was gentle, fun loving and multi talented.
Sister Zita held degrees in elementary education, curriculum and instruction, had early instruction in the culinary arts, worked in parish ministry, religious education and as a pastoral associate. She spent years in Nebraska, Illinois, Oklahoma, Alaska and Wisconsin. Sister retired four months ago. Services will be held at Sinsinawa on Jan. 14 and Jan .15.
May Sister Zita experience eternal delight.