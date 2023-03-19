Dennis R. “Denny” Pickel, age 76, of Dubuque, IA, sadly completed his earthly journey on March 11, 2023. To honor Denny’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa Street, with Father Dennis Quint officiating. Family and friends of Denny’s may visit from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Denny was born on November 6, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Bernell and Marcella (Kelly) Pickel. He learned from an early age that life is what you make it and he was determined to make it the best one he could.

