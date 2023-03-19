Dennis R. “Denny” Pickel, age 76, of Dubuque, IA, sadly completed his earthly journey on March 11, 2023. To honor Denny’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa Street, with Father Dennis Quint officiating. Family and friends of Denny’s may visit from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Denny was born on November 6, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Bernell and Marcella (Kelly) Pickel. He learned from an early age that life is what you make it and he was determined to make it the best one he could.
Denny met the love of his life, Roxanne Ludowitz, and the couple were united in marriage and began their lives together as one. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters to complete the family and their home was now ready for the future and all the memories and blessings that awaited them.
Denny proudly carried his strong work ethic into his career as a production welder at the John Deere Dubuque works for over 46 years before eventually moving into retirement. Denny’s devotion to his work came in second only to his love for his family. Spending time with the kids and grandkids was definitely where Denny found his greatest joy in life. In his free-time, Denny was always on the search for the next big walleye to add to his collection.
He was a faithful member of the Dubuque Walleye Club and participated in many tournaments over the years. He also made regular trips for over 43 years up to Spider Lake in Minnesota with family and friends. The fishing was good, the air was fresh, and the time visiting and relaxing was always to be treasured as well.
Denny also spent about ten years stock car racing in his younger years and always enjoyed his time at the track with friends there also.
Denny was an honorable man who spoke clearly and said what he meant. If he liked you, you were good to go in Denny’s world and his loyalty continually ran deep. It’s hard to imagine facing the days ahead without our fearless leader at the helm. The chaotic world outside was always kept at bay for those whom Denny knew and loved.
We will trust that the Lord has a plan in all things and will help to ease the pain and heal our hearts in time, but for now we will rely on His strength to navigate the new reality we must face. Thank you, Denny, for being the exact man we all needed you to be and may the Lord grant you the peace you seek until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Denny include his loving wife, Roxanne Pickel, Dubuque, IA; his two adored daughters, Brandy (Darryl) Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, and Brittany Pickel, Dubuque, IA; his four grandchildren, Hunter (Brooke) Schmitt, North Liberty, IA, Connor (Janae) Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, Breken Norpel, Dubuque, IA, and Adalyn Norpel, Dubuque, IA; his great-granddaughter, Emilou Schmitt; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dianne (Lyle) Harris, Peosta, IA, Kathy (Dick) Schuster, Roseville, MN, Cheri (Jim) Wagner, Dubuque, IA, Dan (Laura) Ludowitz, Dubuque, IA, Peter Ludowitz, Dubuque, IA, and Randy (Rose) Ludowitz, Dubuque, IA; along with countless extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Sheri Ludowitz.
Denny’s family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Dubuque Police Department, EMS, along with all of our family and friends who have been so caring and supportive during this very difficult time. Your kindness has surely brought a little peace into our hearts and minds and we are forever grateful for each and every one of you.
