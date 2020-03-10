LANSING, Iowa — Richard Clauson, 82, of Lansing, Iowa, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, with Rev. Sedar Shako Wembonyana as the officiant. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the Celebration at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will be held at a later date at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee, Illinois. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, is helping the family with arrangements.