Patricia M. Dittmar, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound. Service: Noon today at the church.
Delbert Edge, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation:10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Christopher J. Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas D. Felderman, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
James L. FitzPatrick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Brady L. Heller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Margaret V. Johnson, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Ruth M. Kieler, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Darlene C. Kirch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Sharing of memories: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Patricia M. Kruser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Marjorie C. Lewis, Dubuque — Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Daniel K. Meier, Burton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Arlene M. Moore, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Norman Muehleip, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Joseph A. Peavy, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Grandview Methodist Church.
Paul Perrin, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Georgeann Quinlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial.
Raymond C. Reynolds, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home.
Francis Richter, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
James D. Russell, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. today, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.
Bernadette M. Schvach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church, followed by Mass of Christian burial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.