GALENA, Ill. — Elma Catherine Berning, 97, of Galena, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, where friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
Elma was born on March 3, 1922, in Galena, the daughter of Henry and Helena (Kaiser) Berning. She graduated from Galena High School, class of 1939. Elma proudly worked as a teller with First National Bank of Galena for 40 years. After retirement from the bank, she enjoyed delivering flowers for White Florist and often sang “Happy Birthday” to the customers. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church, where she was a choir member for many years and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was involved in many community activities, including the Galena Choral Society and Save Turner Hall Fund. Elma loved traveling and was able to visit some of her favorite places, such as the Holy Land.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Berning; brother-in-law, Ritchie Foecking; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mary Wienen and Janice Radabaugh.
Elma was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rita (Alfred) Heim and Marie (Arnie Busch) Foecking; brother, Harry Berning; and nephew, James Berning.
Her family thanks all the loving angels at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Elma loved her friends and family and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Galena Historical Society in memory of Elma.
