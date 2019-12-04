John B. Cacioppo, 95, of Dubuque, passed away on October 13, 2019.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at The Pointe Outreach Center, located at 5650 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Ill., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
John was born on September 5, 1924, in Patterson, La., to Phillip and Lena (Catalinotto) Cacioppo.
He is survived by two children: Jeffrey (Dori) Cacioppo and Debra (Ed) Hay; four grandchildren, Megan and Lauren Cacioppo, Margaret (Sean) Buchar, and Joshua Hay; one great-grandchild, Mila Buchar; along with many nieces and nephews who fondly called him “Uncle Johnny.”
John’s family would like to thank all those who cared for him: Eagle Point Place, 24-Hour Care (Amanda), Luther Manor, and Hospice of Dubuque.
