Julia Lloyd Brandenburg, 87, of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Schmitt officiating. Private family burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
She was born on November 10, 1932, in Gravel Switch, Kentucky, the daughter of Allen John and Audrey Iris (Rogers) Calhoun. She met the love of her life, Junior Brandenburg, in 1948 while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Kentucky. They married on March 28, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 25, 1987.
Julia and Junior loved fishing together and spending time with their grandchildren. Julia loved to draw, do anything crafty, hang tinsel on the Christmas trees and hide Easter eggs! The past couple of years she enjoyed getting to know her great and great great grandchildren.
Surviving are her two daughters, Judith Ann (Richard) Riedesel and Nancy Jean (Daniel) Schmitt; and three grandchildren, Daniel “D.J.” (Tara) Schmitt, Janet “Gidge” Wernke (Jay Brokaw) and David “Dave” (Caitlin) Schmitt. Great grandma GiGi to Jessica (Cory) Schaeckenbach, Rachael Wernke, Dawson, Deacon, London and Giliana Schmitt. Great great grandma to Nehemiah and Isaiah, and baby due in June.
Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Junior; her parents; and her brother, Kenneth C (Nellie) Calhoun.
We wish to thank the wonderful staff and friends at Ennoble Manor, especially Michelle, Abbey and her right-hand gal Mary, along with the great staff and volunteers of Hospice of Dubuque.