Phyllis A. Anderson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Margaret M. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Larry Borcherding, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Richard W. Brown, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Juanita K. Droessler, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Service: Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25 at the church.
JoAnn E. Schlecht, Bellevue — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Helen M. Schmidt, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Patricia K. Wemett, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home. Service: Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, Holy Trinity Church.
Jeffrey P. Wright, Cascade — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, Cornerstone Church, Cascade.