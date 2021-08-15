BALLTOWN, Iowa — Barbara J. (Dix) Cummer, age 71, of Balltown, Iowa, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her home. To celebrate Barbara’s life, private family services were held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
Barbara was born on April 19, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Dolores (Hefel) Dix.
Barbara was one of 18 children born and raised in Dubuque where she graduated from Wahlert High School, Class of 1968. She married the love of her life, Lester Cummer, on May 26, 1973, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque and they would make their forever home in Balltown. Barbara was a full time wife and mom when the children were small, and after they went off to school she began working at Skip Breitbach Feeds doing whatever was needed for over 25 years. She and Lester were staples of the Balltown community where she was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. When she found some free time on her hands, Barbara enjoyed reading, watching movies, playing board and card games with family and friends. She also liked to spend time in the great outdoors whether it be sitting around the fire at the campsite or tending to her garden. Spending time together and caring for her family was the aspect of Barbara’s life that brought her the greatest joy. She always made sure everyone was in attendance for family functions and cherished all of the memories they made together throughout the years. Barbara was always taking care of others and encouraged everyone around her to do the same. We are truly heartbroken at losing our wonderful wife, mom, sister and aunt so suddenly. We love you and will miss you more than you could possibly know.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her husband, Lester Cummer, Balltown, IA; her children, Todd (Angel Coyle) Cummer and Angel’s children, John, Dawson and Madilynn, Balltown, IA, Adam Cummer, Balltown, IA and Amy Cummer; her siblings, Ron Dix, East Dubuque, IL, Joyce (Bob) Hammel, Jeanette (Dean) Rampson, Bill (Patti) Dix, Linda (Dick) Firzlaff, Judy Dix, Marilyn Dix, all of Dubuque, IA, Shirley (Tracy Carlin) Youngblut, Spirit Lake, IA, Alan (Sue) Dix, Dubuque, IA, Cheryl (Chuck) Noel, Asbury, IA and Carol (Joe) Powers, Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Pat Dix, Dubuque, IA; her in-laws, Melvin (Alyce) Cummer and Rosemary Heiderscheit; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bob (Carlene) Dix, Patsy (Art) Freihoefer, Dorothy Koltes, Richard “Pup” Dix, Daryl (Sandi) Dix and Mary Dix; and a brother-in-law, Alan Heiderscheit.
Barbara’s family would like to thank the Sherrill Fire Department 1st responders, Dr. Ewen and her staff, Dr. Hermann and the Oncology Department, for all of the outstanding care and support they have provided for Barbara and her family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Barbara’s memory, which will be donated to her favorite charities, and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Barbara Cummer Family.
