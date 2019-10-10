LACROSSE, Wis. — Carol Ann Storla, 76, of La Crosse and formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Mulder Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White Street, Dubuque. Pastor Jay R. Ilten will officiate and burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, WI, and again on Tuesday, October 15th, at the church in Dubuque from 10 a.m. until time of services.
