GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Richard “Rich” Grave, 86, of Garnavillo, Iowa, died November 29, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Road, in Garnavillo, where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. today. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garnavillo, with one hour of visitation prior to the start of services. Rev. Gary Hatcher will officiate. Interment will be at Ceres Cemetery in Guttenberg, Iowa.