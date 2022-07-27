Susan J. Thome, 68, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on July 23, 2022, at Mercy One Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville, WI. A Latin Requiem Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr John Del Priore officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Susan was born on February 10, 1954, daughter of David and Esther (Steger) Thome.
She attended Holy Ghost Elementary School, Visitation Academy, and Wahlert High School. She completed a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clarke University in 1976. She was employed for many years in the hospitality industry at Timmerman’s Motor Inn, East Dubuque, Illinois, and Eagle Ridge Inn & Resort, Galena, Illinois. She was lastly employed at University of Dubuque Aviation as a dispatcher.
Susan was a devout Catholic. She attended daily mass for most of her life and participated in Eucharist Adoration regularly. She was active in the Legion of Mary at St. Patrick’s Church for many years and spent countless hours at the Power of Prayer Chapel in Dubuque. She was a staunch supporter of the pro-life movement and an active member of St. Mary’s Parish where she volunteered much of her time. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and watching sports, especially hockey, football, and tennis.
Surviving is her mother Esther Thome, sisters Julie Thome, Lori (Ron) Smith and Jane (Bob) Walsh, brother-in-law Gary (Becky) Valentine, nephews David (Samantha) Smith, Michael Smith, Matthew (Tatum Mays) Valentine, Samuel (Natasha Heeren) Valentine, nieces Megan (Miguel Gutierrez) Valentine and Emily McGrane. Also surviving are her great nephews Ryan, Hunter and Henry Smith and great niece Elizabeth Smith.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father David Thome, sister Mary Beth (Macy) Valentine, and aunt Sister Karol Steger O.S.F.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials can be sent to Dubuque County Right to Life or St Mary’s Parish.
