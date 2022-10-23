Ronald L. Kemp, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Wanda M. Luebke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Carol J. Mueller, Epworth, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Sara A. O’Connell, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque.
Beverly K. Peacock, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Paul Rector, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Linda A. Reynolds-Kunkel, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kathy J. Salow, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
