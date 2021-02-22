Barbara Leta Elliott, 76, passed away at home, early in the morning on Friday, February 19, in the comforting care of her family.
A private service has been held for family.
Barb was born on February 26th, 1944, at Finley Hospital, the daughter of Lewis and Alma Elliott. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and retired from Barnstead Thermolyne. She enjoyed horses, puzzles and books.
Those honoring Barbs memory are her sister, Audrea Elliott; brother, Lewis Elliott; daughters, Deborah and Danette Abresch; sons, Daniel Jr. (Jessica) and David (Kristy) Abresch; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brother, William.