HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Margaret M. Vonderhaar, 83, of Holy Cross, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Margaret was born December 15, 1936, in Dubuque, raised by Paulie Kramer and Mae Reittinger. She married Leonard Vonderhaar on June 21, 1955, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they farmed & raised their family north of Holy Cross.
Margaret loved to be at home with family and friends. She often enjoyed cooking and baking for the many family gatherings.
Survivors include her son, Robie (Amy) Vonderhaar, of Guttenberg; daughter-in-law, Deb Vonderhaar, of Holy Cross; grandchildren, Valerie (Brian) Pont, Tiffany (Phil) Moser, Heather Vonderhaar, Tony Vonderhaar, Alan (Amy) Vonderhaar, Katie Rausch, Laura Vonderhaar; great-grandchildren, Mason, Myah, Brexton, Isabella, Elizabeth, Elliott, Landon, Ava, Ella, Riley, Elise, Paxton, Drew, Makenzie; siblings, Judy Mueller, of Dubuque, David Reittinger, of Dyersville; in-laws, Francis (Elaine) Vonderhaar, John (Judy) Vonderhaar, both of New Vienna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard, in 2015; sons, James Paul in 1980, Randy in 1995, and Steve in 2007; sibling, Robert Reittinger; in-laws, Donna Reittinger, Theresa Elgin and Rita Schuster.
