OMAHA, Neb. — It is with broken hearts that we share the news of Anne Oeth’s passing after a brief battle with cancer. She died at home with her family on May 28, 2020, at the age of 48.
She is survived by her parents, Larry and Alice Peterson; husband, John Oeth; daughters, Grace (21) and Olivia (18); and son, John (14); brother, Gregory (Amy) Peterson; sister, Susie (Don) Quinn; sister-in-law, Norma (Dave) Gross; and nieces and nephews.
Catholic funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, in Omaha, NE, on Thursday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date in both Dubuque and Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Oeth Education Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the funeral Mass, go to the mortuary’s website (www.heafeyheafey.com) and click the “View Live Cast” button on their homepage.