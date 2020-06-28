ASBURY, Iowa — Robert (Bob) Massey, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home with family by his side.
Visitation will be from 8:30 until 11:00 a.m. Monday June 29, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. The church kindly requests that all attendees practice social distancing and requests that masks be worn. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Bob’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Father Tom Heathershaw as the Celebrant and Deacon Mike Ellis as the homilist. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
He was born in rural Dubuque, the son of Louis and Geraldine (Deacon) Massey on October 5, 1931. He married Shirley Dietz on December 27, 1952. She preceded him in death August 10, 2017.
Bob served in Korea as an Army Sergeant. After the war he was with the Dubuque Police Department for 11 years. He then joined the Dubuque Fire Department until he retired in 1986.
Always a busy man, he managed Loomis Armored Car for many years and also worked at Dubuque Bank & Trust for 25 years as a security guard.
He was an avid outdoorsman — hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a member of the Runde Fishing Team for many years thoroughly enjoying their yearly fishing trips.
He loved to entertain people at their swimming pool in Asbury in the summer and their annual Open House gathering on Christmas Eve. He was a man of few words and many friends.
He was very active in the Dubuque Elks Lodge #297 and served in many capacities.
He was a faithful Cardinals fan in Cubs territory.
He is survived by three daughters, Kim (Dennis) Schilling, of Des Moines, Pat and Jo Massey, both of Dubuque; five granddaughters, Sara (Aaron) Bakerink, Zoe Beminio, Kerri (Tom Horn) Stuefen, Katie (Travis) Andrews, Kellie (James) Drury; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sandra Rudiger; two brothers, Lee T. (Vivian) and Dave (Kristi) Massey; and sisters-in-law, Nan (Chuck) Higgins, Karen (Don) Schaufler, Irma Massey; and companion, Janet Edgar.
He was also preceded in death by his parents;and two brothers, Roger and Donald.
Memorials may be directed to the Dubuque Elks Lodge #297, 9018 Military Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Bob.
They family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Home Instead, all of the caring neighbors, and especially Janet Edgar for her care of dad the last years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.