Heather L. Balk, 40, of Dubuque, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home.

