CUBA CITY, Wis. — Luciano A. Mendez Rodriguez, 44, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UW Madison Hospital in Madison, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, January 19th from 4:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Friday, January 20th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Luciano was born on May 11, 1978 to Luciano & Tomasa (Rodriguez) Mendez in Guanajuato, Mexico. He married Jacinta Arriaga on May 17, 2003 in Cuestecita of San Juan, Gto Mexico. He worked for many years at a local dairy farm. Luciano enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching boxing & baseball, movies (when he had time) visiting with family in Chicago and Pennsylvania, but most important to him was his family and being a great dad. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Luciano is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Jacinta; 2 children: Hector Mendez Rodriguez & Dulce Mendez Rodriguez; 7 brothers: Lorenzo Mendez Rodriguez of York, PA, Miguel Mendez Rodriguez of Mexico, Francisco Mendez Rodriguez of York, PA, Camilo Mendez Rodriguez of Cuba City, WI, Javier Mendez Rodriguez of York, PA, Eusebio Mendez Rodriguez & Rutilo Mendez Rodriguez both of Mexico; 2 sisters: Lidia Mendez Rodriguez & Lorenza Mendez Rodriguez both of Mexico; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Cenovia Mendez Rodriguez and a brother, Raul Mendez Rodriguez. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Luciano Mendez Rodriguez Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Luciano Mendez Rodriguez Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
