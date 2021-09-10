LANCASTER, Wis. — William James “Jim” Tuckwood, 85, of Lancaster, WI passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, WI with Rev. William Vernon officiating. A final call and ringing of the four fives will be accorded by the Lancaster Fire Department before mass begins. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. in Dubuque is assisting the family.
Jim was born on May 21, 1936, in Lancaster, WI the son of William C. and Mary (Zenz) Tuckwood. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1955. He then attended the Platteville Mining School.
Jim married Mary Joanne Bahl on December 30, 1961, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Together they shared almost 60 years of marriage. Jim operated Tuckwood Construction until 1979. He then worked in the cross-country pipeline industry until his retirement in 1998.
Jim was a member of the Lancaster Fire Department for 23 years. He was also a member of the Badgerland Miata Club and the Elks Lodge in Platteville, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Angela (Bill Murray) Tuckwood of Sun Prairie, WI, Tony Tuckwood of San Antonio, TX, Terry Tuckwood of Lancaster, WI and Tim (Cindy) Tuckwood of Juneau, AK; grandchildren, Allie and Andy Struebel, Austin and Alexandra Tuckwood, and Sadie, Skylar and Rayna Tuckwood; sisters-in-law, Barb Thompson, Ann Pagel and Betty Auliffe.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Andrew and Marie Bahl and a brother, John.
Memorials may be given to the Lancaster Fire Department or Grant County Hospice in Jim's name.