OSSIAN, Iowa — Joan Lansing, 92, of Ossian, Iowa, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Ossian Senior Hospice, Ossian, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, Iowa, with a visitation before Mass from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Rev. Robert Gross will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Ossian, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Ossian Senior Hospice, 114 Fisher Ave, Ossian, IA 52161. Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ossian, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.