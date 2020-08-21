GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Harlan Backhaus, 90, of Garnavillo, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
There will be a private family service and interment. Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Garnavillo, is assisting the family.
