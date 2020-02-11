LANCASTER, Wis. — Eileen M. Schneider, age 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, Lancaster.
She was born on June 27, 1929, in Greeley, Iowa, the daughter of Orin and Blanche (Kauffman) Ferris. Eileen attended a country school. On January 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Leo F. Schneider at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Eileen was employed as a housekeeper at Orchard Manor Nursing Home for over 22 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking; her family’s favorite was her apple pie and cream puffs. Eileen also enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her children: Marylee Johnson, Barb (Gary) Reuter, all of Lancaster; Rick (Sue) Schneider, Madison; Dave (Pauline) Schneider, Sun Prairie; daughter-in-law, Glenda Schneider, Rush, CO; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law: Irene, Charlotte, and Helen Ferris; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Leo, Eileen was preceded in death by a son, Michael; a grandson, Mick; and her siblings: Dean, Don and Art Ferris, Lois (Stuart) Gillian, Beulah (Harold) Hill, and Gale (Arnold) Thorson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi. Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with her care.
Eileen’s family would like to thank Tri-State Dialysis, Dr. Whalen, the Cardiovascular nursing staff at MercyOne, and Dr. Eltibi for their care and compassion.
