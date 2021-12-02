Cathy A. Custer Telegraph Herald Dec 2, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Cathy A. Custer, 57, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today