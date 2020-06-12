Kate “Katie” I. Peterson, age 77, of Dubuque, and formerly of Asbury, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by family.
Katie was born on December 19, 1942, in Kankakee, IL, the daughter of Hazel and C.D. VanArsdale. The family moved to Moline, IL, in 1945, where Katie was raised. She graduated from Moline High School in 1960. She attended Western Illinois University and was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Peterson, on November 13, 1960, and they enjoyed almost 60 years together. They moved to Dubuque in 1970, along with their children. Katie retired from Five Flags Center in 1996. She loved the noon hour euchre games with her co-workers, and was often called a ‘busher’ — which she denied! She also loved to play bridge, always on the lookout for a slam! Katie enjoyed traveling, with Las Vegas and Caribbean cruises among her favorite destinations. She was a die-hard Cubs and Hawkeyes fan who rarely missed a game on TV. Attending the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra concerts was also a favorite of Katie’s. She loved pets, especially cats, and leaves behind Lexie and Libby, who will dearly miss her. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Katie is survived by her husband, Ron; her son, Rick Peterson, of Woodstock GA; her daughter, Sheri (Steve) Hawker, of Ft. Collins, CO; and her grandchildren, Brittany (Blake) Boyer, of Roswell, GA, Tyler Hawker (Tiffany White), of Ft. Collins, CO, Courtney Hawker (Latham Riffle), of Ft. Collins, CO, and Garrett Peterson, of IL; and sister-in-law, Luan Neal, of TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Doris & Carl Peterson; daughter-in-law, Jill Peterson; and brother-in-law, Fred Neal.
All are welcome for visitation to take place from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and a service beginning at 2 p.m. at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, officiated by Pastor Loren Shellabarger. In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings, social distancing and mask use is kindly requested. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Dubuque and No Place Like Home Senior Care for their outstanding care and compassion for the last several weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque, American Cancer Society, Westminster Presbyterian Church or a charity of choice.
