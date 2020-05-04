BELLEVUE, Iowa — Rita (Ries) Putman, 67, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Bellevue.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Rita (Ries) Putman, 67, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Bellevue.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.