Maureen G. McAndrews, age 71, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 1:42 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Ennoble Manor. To celebrate Maureen’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street, with Rev. John Cusick officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Maureen was born on November 26, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Glenn and Helen (Broderick) McAndrews.
Maureen graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque. After school, she tried different jobs but excelled as a waitress for several different restaurants in Dubuque, a job she truly loved. Maureen loved meeting people, and being out and about where she was great at striking up a conversation with anyone she met, a talent which also served her well in her work.
In her free time, she enjoyed going dancing and listening to music. The “cousin crew” loved when Maureen came over with her record player and 45s, and they would dance, laugh and have fun for many hours. She loved animals too, especially dogs, and appreciated a good horse ride now and then. As a huge basketball fan, she did her best never to miss a Philadelphia 76ers game. Maureen was a great cook and enjoyed baking goodies for everyone. She loved good food, and liked to, “eat her way through town”, with Paul’s Tap cheeseburgers, West Dubuque Tap corn beef and cabbage and Jack’s Chicken Palace being some of her favorites. Maureen was a big hearted thoughtful soul that loved helping others, especially older folks who wanted company or needed groceries or errands run. She was competitive and liked playing cards, especially Euchre, joking around with family and friends and playing games with the kids. Family was always the most important aspect of Maureen’s life. She truly loved spending time with them, especially the grandchildren. Maureen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Maureen’s memory include her children, Zachary (Amy) McAndrews, Holy Cross, IA and Makayla McAndrews, Dubuque, IA; 4 grandchildren, Alaina, Blake, Nevaeh and Elliot; her siblings, David (Mary) McAndrews, Greely, CO, Paul (Madonna) McAndrews, Dubuque, IA and John McAndrews, Dubuque, IA; an aunt, Virginia Lammers, and her nieces and nephews, Gina McAndrews, Douglas McAndrews, Danny McAndrews and Sean McAndrews
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents.
Maureen’s family would like to give a special thank you to the “Cousin Crew” for their love and support over the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Maureen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Maureen McAndrew Family. Donations will be used to establish college funds for the grandkids.
