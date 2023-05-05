BELLEVUE, Iowa — Loreen A. (Knief) Schoop, 91, formerly of La Motte, most recently of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Mill Valley Center in Bellevue. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Visitation will be 9:00 am until service time at the church prior to services also Saturday. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Loreen was born July 9, 1931, the daughter of William and Lillian (Huenke) Knief. She married Emil R. Schoop on October 5, 1957, he passed on June 18, 2013. Loreen worked at Wartburg Seminary as a secretary and then after raising her children she then worked at University of Dubuque for many years before retiring. She also worked on the family farm with her husband Emil until retiring. Loreen and Emil enjoyed many winters in Arizona and she continue to spend many more years there after his passing. She was a great cook, enjoyed playing cards, cross-stitching, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Loreen was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Nancy (David) Dodge of La Motte, Deb (Tom) Decker of Bellevue, and Randy (Barb) Schoop of Dubuque; grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) Teal, Kris (Michael) Olbel, Kate (Mark) Sainci, Nick (Amanda) Decker, Adam (Molly) Decker, Corey (Sarah) Schoop, and Jacob (Katie) Schoop; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna (Willard) Felderman; and sisters in-law, Pauline Schoop and Bernice Schoop.
Loreen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil; a brother, Verle (Lorraine) Knief; brothers and sisters in-law, John (Betty) Schoop, Fred Schoop, Arthur Schoop, Robert Schoop, Eleanor (Leonard) Clark, Harold (Anna) Miller, Blaine Miller, and Dorothy (Bob) McCroskey. Memorial may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus in Loreen’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
