Frances Ann “Fran” Amundsen, 91, of Dubuque began her eternal rest Thursday, August 24, 2023.

A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm followed by the visitation until 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. A Mass in celebration of Fran’s life will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

