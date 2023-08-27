Frances Ann “Fran” Amundsen, 91, of Dubuque began her eternal rest Thursday, August 24, 2023.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm followed by the visitation until 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. A Mass in celebration of Fran’s life will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Fran was born August 14, 1932, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Joseph “Popo” and Josephine “Noni” Perferi Ottavi. On April 16, 1955, she married the love of her life, Harley Amundsen, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Fran lived all 91 years of her life in Dubuque. She worked at John Deere where she met Harley and they started a beautiful life together. She watched her children and grandchildren grow in faith and Christ during her career as a secretary at St. Anthony’s and brought joy and laughter to friends during her time working at Alpine Tennis Club.
Fran was a committed member to her community. You could find her saying a rosary for a friend or family member in need or sipping an old fashion and playing bridge around town. She had a deep love for helping others and travel, whether it was providing transportation with DuRide or riding an ostrich in South Africa. She loved her family fiercely and was an inspiration to her five children, 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Eric (Debbie) Amundsen of The Woodlands, TX, and Kurt (Mary) Amundsen of Shawnee, KS; three daughters, Susan Amundsen and Karen (Dr.William) May, both of Dubuque, and Sarah (Terry) Funderburk of Bridgeton, MO; 15 grandchildren, Dr. Lindsey May (Kelen Eddy), Dr. Emily (Scott) McGuire, Dr. Meghan (Jacob) Wendland, Eric (Emily) May, Jacob May, Abby (T.J.) Quick, Katie Funderburk, Andrea (Kyle) Wagner, Kristin (Matt) Valicevic, Kalyn (John) Tipton, Kelsey (Gui) Silveira, Ryan Amundsen, Tyler Amundsen, and Garrett Amundsen; 29 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Brooklyn, Franny, Grace, Taylor, Jordyn, Brady, Palmer, Finn, Marley, Leo, Hendrix, Mila, Grayson, Gryffin, Kennady, Emersyn, Trey, Vincent, Sophia, Eric, Luke, Caleb, C.J. Cason, Camden, Mila, Olivia, Jon, and one due in October; one brother, Joe (Louise) Ottavi of Dubuque. Her family will be forever thankful to her many life long friends that brought her so much joy and laughter.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harley, her parents, four sisters, Mary Schiesl, Sr. Catherine Ottavi, Virginia Sullivan, and Olga Vosberg, and one brother, Carl Ottavi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Anthony Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Schools.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff and physicians at Mercy, especially Drs. Chris Stille, R.J. Ramabadran, and Christian Menezes, for their loving compassionate care of Fran.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Fran’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Her legacy of love will live on eternally in the family she created with Harley. We were blessed with a mom, grandmother and great grandmother who showed us how to love deeply and always live life to the fullest.
There is a void now that she is gone and we will fill that with treasured memories. It makes us happy that she is dancing with Dad in heaven and all around us.