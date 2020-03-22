KIELER, Wis. — Harvey V. Brandt, 76, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Stonehill Franciscan Services, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private service will be held at Immaculate Conception church in Kieler, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A Memorial Service for the public will be held at a later date. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Harvey was born on May 10, 1943, to Glen and Mary (Hentrich) Brandt in Jamestown, Wisconsin. He married Audrey M. Miller on June 7, 1986, at Lancaster, Wisconsin. Harvey was a worker his whole life. He started out working on the family farm and eventually ended up buying the farm and working there for many years. After farming Harvey went to work for Dubuque Insulation and Siding Company in Dubuque, Iowa. Harvey worked there for many years. After marrying Audrey, Harvey went to work for himself, he started his own business, Harvey’s Repair. He put on many roofs and put siding on many houses over the forty plus years he worked for himself. Harvey and Audrey both were so proud of their two boys, Dan and Glen. Harvey and Audrey were always so pleased to hear from people that their boys were nice and caring boys. Audrey and he loved going for rides and going out for dinner. They also liked to welcome people into their home at Christmas, especially to see the Christmas Village. Harvey was also well known for always having a hobby. He especially enjoyed raising Checkered Giant rabbits for many years. Harvey also loved to be a joker and get people laughing. He was always known for putting a smile on anyone’s face he met. Harvey enjoyed and loved both of his grandsons, Rhett and Archer. He loved spending time and picking on them any chance he could get. Harvey will be very missed by his family and the community where he spent his whole life.
Survivors include his two sons, Daniel Brandt, of Kieler, and Glen (Gretchen) Brandt, of Dickeyville; two grandsons, Rhett Brandt and Archer Brandt; a sister, Millie (Gerald) Curtis, of Potosi; two brothers-in-law, Jack (Pauline) Droessler, of Dubuque, and Donald Lange, of Dickeyville; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Brandt; his parents Glen and Mary Brandt; and two sisters, Eula Droessler and Irma Lange.
The family offers special thanks to all Dad’s nurses and doctors at Stonehill Franciscan Services, the Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, and especially Dr. Viner for his many years in helping Dad with his many health complications, as well as to all of those who have prayed and offered support for Dad and us throughout his illness.
A Harvey V. Brandt Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to 3444 County HHH, Cuba City, WI 53807.
