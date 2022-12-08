Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
Jean E. Bacon, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 9, Monona Methodist Church. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Adelia C. Brechler, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Shirley A. Conley, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, with a rosary service at 2:30 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Charles E. Dannels, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Clifford C. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Guy A. Gard Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the church.
B. Jean Griswold, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, and from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon Dec. 20 at the church.
Carol J. Leick, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Michael J. McCarron, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Columbkille Church.
Doris L. McLimans, Fennimore, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the hall. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore.
Eileen M. Pins, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hilda E. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Linda S. Snider, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis.
David J. Studier, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Thomas J. Zwack, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
