DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Vivian T. Steffen, 85, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.

