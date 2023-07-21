DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Vivian T. Steffen, 85, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Vivian was born on April 3, 1938, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Jessie (Dolphin) Connolly. She married Donald Steffen on November 19, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Vivian was a quiet woman who was content in all things with a vibrant faith that sustained her through both the easy and hard times during her life’s journey. Vivian was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister who deeply loved her family and her Lord.
She worked at The Ertl Company for 30 years. After her retirement, she spent her time praying devoutly, enjoying Hawkeye basketball, puzzles, cooking and baking for others, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children: Doris (Kevin) Metz of Marion, Diane (Pete) Breitbach, Linda Nurre, both of Dubuque, Mark (Lisa) Steffen of Las Vegas, NV, Patrick (Anne) Steffen of Appleton, WI and Brenda (Keith) Hoefler of New Vienna; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; in-laws: Jean Connolly of Dubuque, Mary Ann Steffen of Asbury, Phyllis Steffen, Nancy Steffen, Mary Kay Shanahan, all of Dubuque, and David (Eileen) Steffen of Cascade.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don in 2011, granddaughter, Kristi Nurre in 2011; siblings: Verla (Clarence) Lehmann, Msgr. Leon Connolly, Pat Connolly, Vincent Connolly, Janell (Tom) Then, Vivian’s twin sister, Sr. Lillian Connolly R.S.M., Sr. Nancy Connolly R.S.M., Jeremiah Connolly in infancy, in-laws: Leon (Anna Mae), Loras, Elmer, and Kenneth Steffen, and Bernita (Merlin) Kaiser.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.