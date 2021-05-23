CASCADE, Iowa — Wayne F. Tauke, 85, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Wayne will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend the visitation may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Att: Wayne Tauke Family, PO Box 430, Cascade, IA 52033.
Mass of Christian burial for Wayne will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, with Rev. Tyler Raymond officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
Wayne was born September 9, 1935, in Dyersville, Iowa, son of Francis and Dorothy (Maiers) Tauke. He received his education in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Schools. On February 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Polfer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington, Iowa. He was also a member of Operating Engineers Local 234 and the Monticello Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Tauke, of Cascade, IA; six children, Kim (William) Loecke, of Lisbon, IA, Kathy (Mike) Kuhn, of Farley, IA, Steve (Kim) Tauke, of Monticello, IA, Karen (Paul) White, of Hopkinton, IA, Paul (Colleen) Tauke, of Ames, IA, and Kenneth (Wendy) Tauke, of Kansas City, MO; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lindee (Allan) Steffen, Shirley Lukan, both of Dyersville, IA, Patsy (Jim) Reittinger, of NC, and Joan Hess, of Cascade, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Jean) Polfer, of Peosta, IA, Janet Funke, of Dyersville, IA, and Charles (Mary Jane) Polfer, of The Villages, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale Tauke and Thomas Tauke; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Veronica (Kelchen) Polfer; three brothers-in-law, Thomas Lukan, David Hess, and Floyd Funke; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (William) Jaeger; two nephews, Jeff Jaeger and Scott Hess.
Video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffunerlahomeinc.com