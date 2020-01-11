ELKADER, Iowa — Marlene Ella Doerring, 82, of Elkader, Iowa, formerly of Garnavillo, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Elkader Care Center in Elkader, Iowa, surrounded by the love of God and her family.
Marlene was born May 8, 1937, at Gunder, Iowa, the fourth daughter of Eldon and Ella (Koopmann) Kurth Sr. She was baptized February 5, 1938, at Marion Lutheran Church in Gunder and confirmed March 18, 1951, at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg, Iowa. She attended school in Farmersburg, Gooding School in Wagner Township and graduated from Luana High School in 1954. She then helped on the family farm until her marriage to Roland Doerring on October 30, 1955, at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg. Three daughters were born to this union. She was a partner in the farming operation, milking cows, raising pigs, chickens, horses and sheep and driving tractor.
Marlene loved to sew, quilt and grow flowers. She sewed clothes for herself and her daughters, and made many quilts for her family and Lutheran World Relief. Many scraps from the daughter’s clothes would end up in a quilt providing many memories.
Marlene was an active member of her church, serving on the Altar Guild, teaching Sunday School, helping with the After-School-Program and holding offices in the women’s organization. She was a member of the Sherman Swift Tower and helped with their many projects. She and Roland attended as many of their grandchildren’s events as possible.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Roland, of 64 years; daughters, Connie Ruhser, of Elkader, Debra (Gregory) Budack, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, and Peggy (Joseph) Connor, of Farmersburg; grandchildren, Maggie Ruhser (Luis Arce), Molly (Ryan) Dahm, Nathan (Katie) Budack, Hunter Budack, Amanda (Phillip) Meyer and Kimberly (Tyler) Carlson; great-grandchildren, Lucas Arce Ruhser, Jack and Jessa Meyer and JoElla, Boyd and Leo Carlson; five sisters, Dorothy Becker, Gale Bissell, LaVon Germann, Elaine Doerring and Marilyn Hackett; one brother, Eldon Kurth Jr.; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Arno and Bernadine Doerring; son-in-law, Loren Ruhser; one sister, El Donna Looby; brothers-in-law, Joe Becker, John Bissell, Walter Germann, James Doerring and Herb Hackett; and one sister-in-law, Linda Kurth.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Monday. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Norway Lutheran Church in St. Olaf, Iowa, with Rev. Marshall Hahn as the officiant. Burial will follow at Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery in Farmersburg, Iowa.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.