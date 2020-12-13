GALENA, Ill. — James H. “Jim” Thurman, 77, of rural Galena, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mercy One Dubuque, from complications due to COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a family prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m., with Fr. Ken Frisch officiating.
Due to state and CDC guidelines, facemasks, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed.
A Catholic Mass and Burial will take place at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bismarck, MO, with Fr. Mark Ebert officiating. The burial will be at St. John the Apostle Cemetery, Bismarck, MO.
Jim was born on November 3, 1943, at Bonne Terre, MO, the son of Anthony J. and Cecelia M. (Paul) Thurman. He was united in marriage to Rhonda Kay Clark on August 16, 1969, in Park Hills, MO.
Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Navy. He was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works as a mechanical engineer, retiring in 2002. Jim was a former member of VFW Post #2426, of Desloge, MO.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three children, Stephanie Mahaffy, of Westminster, MD, Carol Lee Thurman and Anthony (Amanda) Thurman, both of Dubuque; four grandchildren; his siblings, John W. (Helen) Thurman, of Farmington, MO, Paul J. (Shirley) Thurman, of Monroe, LA, David G. (Sheila) Thurman, of Atlanta, Thomas J. (Sarah) Thurman, of Rocky Mount, NC, and Judy L. (Gerald) Heitman, of Patton, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family.
