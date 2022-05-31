Darlene Annetta (Bradley) Biedermann, 94, of Dubuque passed away on Saturday May 28, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Funeral services will be at 10:30a.m. Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
She was born on April 5, 1928 in Dubuque Iowa, to Henry Bradley and Noble (Daykin) Bradley. She married Dean Biedermann and together they had four children. She was a stay at home mom in her younger days and later worked at Barnstead Thermoline for twenty one years. Darlene, “Gram” enjoyed trips to the dog track and casino; a good scratch off ticket, wordsearches, handheld games, dinner with her family at Pizza Ranch and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
She is survived by three children, Ed Biedermann, Mike Biedermann, and Linda Biedermann all of Dubuque Iowa. Grandchildren, Donna (Al) Weber, Cris Lenz of Dubuque, Jake Biedermann of Maryland, Jessica Biedermann of West Virginia, Deanna Brothers (Patrick), Scott Biedermann (Danielle) of Indiana. Great grandchildren Alisha (Mark) Schultz of Cascade, Josh (Kelli) Weber, Micayla (Jordan) Hillebrand, Brandon (Miranda) Hillebrand, Jordan Weber, Katlin (Anthony) Weber, Madison Shaffer, William Jester, Andrew Jester all of Dubuque. Aaron West, Abigail West of Lapel, Indiana and Dean Biedermann of Elwood, Indiana. Great-great grandchildren Easton, Maverick and Reagan Schultz, Carter Weber.
Preceded in death: Her mother and father, Henry Bradley and Noble (Daykin) Bradley; by her son, Bill Biedermann; and granddaughter Barb (Biedermann) Gatena of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Care Initiatives Hospice, Dr. Mark Liaboe & his staff, Dubuque Specialty Care staff and residents; especially, Nurses Tammy, Sandy, and Gwen; Mary, Kaylee, Sally and Terri as they took excellent care of Darlene during her stay.
Her family would also like to express their extreme gratitude to great-granddaughter Katlin, also of Dubuque Specialty Care, who spent countless hours with Gram and devoted her loving care, compassion, and humor to her Gram and her family during this time.
