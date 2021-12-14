LAMONT, Iowa — Marguerite Rose Kramer, 102, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
Marguerite Rose Kramer was born on July 20th, 1919, on the Arnold homestead near Earlville, Iowa to Harry and Alice (Bell) Arnold. Growing up on a dairy farm, she learned the value of hard work and perseverance and successfully graduated from the Earlville High School in the Class of 1936. At the young age of 16, she left home and entered the Iowa State Teachers College (now called the University of Northern Iowa) and completed a teacher educational program gaining her teaching certification. With a Model A Ford that she bought by herself, she embarked on a teaching career for almost 10 years, beginning as a substitute teacher due to her young age and rapidly becoming a full-time teacher, teaching grades 1 through 8 at a variety of one-room school houses near Worthington, Dyersville, Hopkinton, Earlville and Monticello. Later Marguerite became a bookkeeper at the Farley Lumber Yard, a move that significantly changed the direction of her life. She initiated frequent conversation with a good-looking young gent named LaVerne Kramer who was a regular customer at the yard. Eventually they dated and were married on April 5, 1945. Starting their marriage during World War II was challenging due to wartime shortages, but they created a home in Farley and began their family. Through the ensuing years, together they raised a house full of kids, successfully ran dairy farms first at Marguerite’s childhood home, then near Praireburg, Monticello, and finally at their own longtime homestead near Lamont. Throughout, Marguerite was an equal partner fully involved in all aspects of the farm operation, doing much of the child rearing and demonstrating exceptional cooking and baking skills which without fail seemed to cause the local feed man and road maintenance worker to be near the farm just in time for the midday meal where everyone was always welcome to share. Although soft spoken, Marguerite lead though quiet courage and determination, a big heart, and warm hospitality. She was a sweet and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and eventually lived to be a great-great-grandmother. Marguerite was a long-time member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont, a faithful choir member, member of the Rosary & Altar Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Ladies Industrial Club, and a current member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point.
Among those who dearly love and will sorely miss her are her four daughters, Janice Schroeder (Sterling) Silver of Mesa, Arizona, Joanne (Robert) Harbaugh of Edgewood, Patricia Hagge of Dubuque, and Mary Jane Kramer (Rick Cooper) of Alexandria, Virginia; 4 grandchildren — Chad Hagge, Dubuque, Wendy Hagge, Phoenix, Arizona, Chrystal (Dennis) Wegmann, Edgewood, Brian (Christina) Harbaugh, Des Moines; 6 great grandchildren — Dr. Ashley Wegman (Steven) Connell, Delmar, Colton Wegmann, MaKenzie Wegmann (Brodie Burns Prophet III), and Jordan Wegmann, all from Edgewood, Callie Jo Harbaugh and Tate Harbaugh, Des Moines; and 1 great-great grandchild — Clara Josephine Connell, Delmar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Kramer, in 2009, a son, Gary Kramer, in 2000, a granddaughter, Christine Schroeder, in 1968, a son-in-law, Keith Hagge, in 2008, siblings Ambrose (Lucille) Arnold, Clara (Bill) Rausch, Lucille (Art) White, Dorothy (Clarence) Streif and Helen (LaVern) Rahe, and in-laws Ray (Agnes) Kramer, Evelyn (Joseph) Winters, Marcella Kramer, Leonard (Margaret) Kramer, Mercedes (Vincent) Ries, Lorraine (Jack) Kramer, Clarence (Lucille) Kramer, Bernice (LaVerne) Lansing, Martha Jane (Charles) Demmer, Arlene (Jerome) Jaeger, Herbert (Mae) Kramer, and Joseph (Mary Ann) Kramer Jr.
The family would like to thank the Edgewood Convalescent Home staff and the Above and Beyond Hospice Care of Monticello for all the care and kindness given to our mother, and to Emmaus Pastorate Father John Haugen for all his prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Marguerite Kramer’s name to the Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC or Minneapolis Heart Institute at 920 East 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407 or www.mplsheart.com.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with Rev. John Haugen officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the church on Tuesday.
Interment: St. Albert’s Catholic Cemetery — Lamont, Iowa