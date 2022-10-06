Thomas J. “Tommy” Schmitt, 43, of Mud Lake Road, Dubuque, Iowa passed away on October 2, 2022, the result of a tractor accident.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Sherrill, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd and also after 9:00 a.m. Saturday until time of service.
Tommy was born on September 6, 1979, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Cliff and Becky (Clayton) Schmitt. He attended Hempstead High School and was currently employed at John Deere Dubuque Works. He was a member of the Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association.
He married Beth Hammerand on May 15th, 2004, in Dubuque. Tommy was an amazing and loving husband and father. His infectious smile brightened everyone around him. He found enjoyment in traveling with his family, hunting with his friends and tractor pulling.
Tommy is survived by his wife Beth Schmitt; two children Ethan and Madeline; his parents Cliff and Becky Schmitt; his brother Terry (Nikki) Schmitt; nephews Cliff and Clay; his grandfather Richard Keller; mother-in-law Lynne Hammerand; sister-in-law Jenn Hammerand; his niece Akaela and his brother-in-law Derek (Jennifer) Hammerand.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Timothy and Adam Schmitt; grandmother Mary Keller; grandfather Charles Clayton and his father-in-law Tim Hammerand.
In lieu of flowers a Tommy Schmitt memorial fund will be established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.