HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Anna Mae Wiederholt, 82, of Hazel Green, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Luther Manor Care Facility in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, and also on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Anna Mae was born on January 1, 1938, to Frank & Helen (McComish) Splinter in Gratiot, WI. She married Donald Wiederholt on March 4, 1957, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI. Anna Mae worked as a laundry supervisor at Sinsinawa Mound from 1977 until she retired in 1995. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the CCW. Anna Mae enjoyed reading, country music, the occasional visit to “The Boat” & “Dog Track”, playing cards, and was an avid baseball fan, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family, grandchildren & friends.
Anna Mae was a kind and caring person, who enjoyed helping others, even when they were at their weakest moment. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Anna Mae is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald; sadly missed by two daughters, Kathy (Kent) Schumacher, of Dubuque, IA and Karen (Dean) Haag, of Franklin, WI; a son, Jim (Jennifer) of Deland, FL; four grandchildren, Ryan Schumacher, Derek (fiancee, Leisha Abel) Schumacher, Lexi Haag & Jasmine Haag; six sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Marilyn Splinter, Kenny (Doris) Wiederholt, Leonard Ricke, Ardelle Leibold, Judy (Carl) Timmerman and Everett Runde; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Francis “Pete” (Kay) Splinter and Arthur Splinter; a sister, Mary J. “Jeanne” (Bill) Negus; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Eileen Wiederholt, Donna (Bob) Tippett, Phyllis Runde, Shirley Ricke and Pete Leibold; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Wilber “Mike” & Alice (Pluym) Wiederholt.
